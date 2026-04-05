Gomoa Easter Carnival: Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Tinny, set festival ablaze as Day 3 ends on high note

The Gomoa Ekwamkrom Community Park was transformed into a cauldron of musical excitement on Saturday night (April 4) as Day 3 of the Gomoa Easter Carnival reached its peak.

The maiden Gomoa Easter Carnival, championed by MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and powered by the Multimedia Group Limited, continues to captivate crowds, delivering a spectacular blend of tradition, music, art, and community engagement.

What began as a cultural celebration has officially evolved into a national phenomenon, as the penultimate day of festivities drew record-breaking crowds from across the Central Region and beyond.

The atmosphere was charged when Sarkodie took to the stage.

Delivering a set defined by lyrical dexterity and high-velocity rap, Africa’s most decorated rapper proved exactly why he remains a titan of the industry.

Before him was Ga rap pioneer Tinny, who brought a nostalgic energy to the park, proving his "Makola Kwakwe" vibes are timeless.

He was joined by Kuami Eugene, whose string of contemporary highlife hits had the massive audience singing in a deafening unison.

The night offered a diverse sonic palette for every generation of music lover, with hitmakers Keche and Sista Afia keeping the adrenaline high with back-to-back dance floor anthems.

In a soul-stirring turn, gospel powerhouse Obaapa Christy lifted spirits with a powerful ministration, ensuring the Easter message remained central to the celebrations.

Versatile screen goddess and performer Nana Ama McBrown dazzled the crowd with her signature charisma, adding a touch of star-studded glamour to the evening’s proceedings.

The Grand Finale: "New School & Hit Makers"

As the curtain falls on Day 3, the Gomoa Easter Carnival is saving its most explosive energy for the Final Day. Organisers have promised a total takeover of Gomoa Ekwamkrom with a lineup designed to bridge the gap between legendary hit-making and the ‘New School’ era.

The Final Day Concert will be headlined by the ‘Shatta Movement’ leader, Shatta Wale, whose high-voltage stage presence is expected to draw the festival's largest crowd yet.

He will be joined by Kofi Kinaata, whose philosophical lyrics resonate deeply with the local community. Rounding out the powerhouse lineup are Amerado, the legendary "Rap Doctor" Okyeame Kwame, and the soulful Nero X.

While the concert will provide the night’s heartbeat, the final day will continue the festival's commitment to community development and lifestyle:

The highly anticipated Tennis Tournament finals will take place, showcasing the best regional talent in a bid for the carnival trophy.

The Health Screening stations will remain operational, providing vital free medical checks and consultations to hundreds of residents.

A vibrant Fashion Show will celebrate Gomoa’s creative industry, featuring local designers and traditional-fusion aesthetics.

As the community gears up for the final stretch, the Gomoa Easter Carnival has already exceeded all expectations, proving that with the right mix of culture, music, and community spirit, Gomoa is truly the place to be this Easter.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.