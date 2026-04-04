Gomoa Easter Carnival: Edem Agbana and Joy Prime fans shower festival with huge endorsements

Day 3 of the Gomoa Easter Carnival kicked off with an unprecedented wave of endorsements and a vibrant display of traditional pageantry as the festival solidifies its position as the ultimate Easter destination in the Central Region.

The day’s festivities on Saturday, April 4, received a significant boost from Edem Agbana, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, who joined thousands of indigenes and tourists to witness the rich cultural showcase.

The Gomoa Easter Carnival is spearheaded by the Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and powered by the Multimedia Group Limited.

While Mr Agbana took to his Facebook page to praise his colleague MP, Joy Prime fans and indigenes of Gomoa who have been following the programme poured commendations for both their MP and Multimedia Group Limited for the comprehensive coverage.

Kwame Kyei, an enthusiastic resident of Gomoa, also shared:

“Happy Easter. Good morning. In fact, Multi Media Group, Kudos to you paa for projecting the Gomoa Community. I salute you paa. I am a proud GOMOA!”

A kaleidoscope of culture: Masquerades and Palanquins

The morning began with the highly anticipated Masquerade Procession, which saw various fancy-dressed groups marching in a riot of colours from Gomoa Obuasi to Gomoa Ekwamkrom. The synchronised brass band music and elaborate costumes drew massive crowds along the route.

The traditional climax of the afternoon featured the Gomoa chiefs carried in majestic palanquins, moving through the principal streets of Ekwamkrom. Accompanied by thunderous traditional drumming and intricate dancing, the procession provided a rare opportunity for visitors to witness the undiluted royalty and history of the Gomoa people.

It ended with a grand durbar in honour of the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area (Cape Coast), Osaberima Kwasi Atta, with speeches delivered by the MP for Gomoa Central and other important personalities.

Live art on the streets

Adding a modern creative twist to the day, the corridor from Gomoa Jukwa to Gomoa Ekwamkrom was transformed into an open-air gallery. Professional and amateur artists engaged in live street painting, depicting scenes of Gomoa’s history and aspirations on dedicated canvases and murals along the main road.

What to expect tonight: The Street Anthem & Afrobeat Concert

As the sun sets, all eyes turn to the Gomoa Ekwamkrom Community Park for the festival's grand musical finale.

The night is set to feature a legendary lineup that spans the history of Ghanaian Hiplife and Afrobeat.

Performances to watch for tonight:

Obrafour: "The Executioner" is expected to deliver a nostalgic set for true Hiplife fans.

"The Executioner" is expected to deliver a nostalgic set for true Hiplife fans. Kwaw Kese: The "King of the Streets" will bring his signature "Abodam" energy to the carnival stage.

The "King of the Streets" will bring his signature "Abodam" energy to the carnival stage. Bisa Kdei & Sista Afia: Providing the soulful and high-tempo Afro-highlife vibes.

Providing the soulful and high-tempo Afro-highlife vibes. Tinny & Keche: Set to keep the crowd moving with their back-to-back street anthems.

Community Impact: Tennis and Health

Beyond the music, Day 3 continues to prioritise the well-being of the indigenes.

The Tennis Tournament finals are currently underway, providing a platform for local sporting talent, while the Health Screening stations remain open to provide free medical consultations and tests for the elderly and vulnerable.

“The turnout and the passion of the Gomoa people are infectious,” remarked one visiting Joy Prime fan. “From the food bazaar to the masquerades, this is easily the best Easter I’ve spent in years.”

The Gomoa Easter Carnival is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Monday morning, leaving behind a legacy of cultural pride and a significant boost to the local economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.