[Playback] Sarkodie, Kwami Eugene, Tinny, Keche and others thrill fans at Gomoa Easter Carnival

Audio By Carbonatix
Day 3 (Saturday, April 4) of the Gomoa Easter Carnival reached its peak as a galaxy of Ghanaian music stars took to the stage for the "Street Anthem & Afrobeat Concert”.
Legendary musician Sarkodie, Ga rap icon Tinny and 'The Rock Star' Kwami Eugene headlined a high-energy lineup at the Gomoa Ekwamkrom Community Park.
The night also witnessed electrifying performances from hitmakers Keche, Sista Afia, and Obaapa Christy, Nana Ama McBrown keeping thousands of revellers on their feet.
The maiden Gomoa Easter Carnival, championed by MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and powered by the Multimedia Group Limited, continues to captivate crowds, delivering a spectacular blend of tradition, music, art, and community engagement.
Watch the playback below:
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