It’s possible to earn $100,000 monthly in music – Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene says artistes in the country can earn as much as $100,000 monthly from music if they strategically diversify their income sources.

Speaking on Prime Time with George Quaye and Merqury Quaye, the award-winning singer reflected on his career journey, industry lessons, and how fame has shaped his outlook on music and business.

According to the Angela hitmaker, modern musicians have multiple revenue avenues beyond music sales within the entertainment ecosystem.

“Revenue can be generated from naming rights, stage performances, endorsement deals, streaming platforms and other opportunities within the music business,” he explained.

Kuami Eugene also praised several Ghanaian artistes for their craft, highlighting Medikal, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy for their consistency and talent.

He shared a particularly striking observation about Medikal’s creative approach, describing him as highly spontaneous in the studio.

“When you’re working with Medikal, it’s like he’s not there. He’s just on his phone while you’re building the beat. But when it’s his turn, he just freestyles and delivers a hit verse. I’ve never seen him write a song,” he said.

The highlife and afrobeats artiste also addressed his departure from Lynx Entertainment, stressing that it was not driven by conflict.

“I didn’t leave Lynx because we had an issue. I left because I had been there for eight good years,” he said. “I loved our journey and I learnt so much from Lynx Entertainment. I’m very glad I was the first artiste they organised a send-off party for.”

He further revealed that before signing with Lynx, he had received a lucrative offer from another record label.

“I had another label that offered me GH¢100,000 at the time, which was like one billion in old currency. I could even have bought a house then,” he noted. “But Lynx didn’t come with money; they came with a dream. They had already built stars like MzVee, Asem, and OJ Blaq, so I chose fulfilment over money, and it turned out to be a beautiful journey.”

Kuami Eugene also reflected on his achievements at Lynx, noting that he became the first artiste from the label to win Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

On awards recognition, he admitted he once felt fatigued by repeatedly winning in the Highlife category.

“I was tired two years ago. Having won Highlife Artiste of the Year four times, I wanted someone else to win the category. I didn’t want to be boxed in as just a highlife artiste but rather known for making good music,” he said.

He also revealed a light-hearted memory from his school days at Salvation Army Senior High School, where he was nicknamed Sarkodie by colleagues.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene has released a new EP, with the track ‘Stranger’ already gaining traction among music lovers across streaming platforms.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.