Gov’t clears $29m Suame road debt, boosts project with GH₵3bn funding

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has announced that government has cleared $29.5 million owed to contractors working on the Suame Interchange Project.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project on Tuesday, April 28, he assured that government remains committed to completing all inherited road projects across the country.

Mr Agbodza also revealed that an additional GH₵3 billion has been approved to speed up construction and improve the quality of work on the project.

“We are still back on schedule to complete the interchange itself. We are not taking a cedi out of the interchange project; we are rather adding GH₵3 billion to enhance it,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the project will be delivered within the planned timeline.

“We intend to complete this project by the end of 2028, but the section on which we are standing now will be completed by the end of this year,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.