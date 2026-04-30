Gov’t moves to upgrade power system after Akosombo switchyard fire

The government has announced plans to construct an ultra-modern, state-of-the-art power control centre following a fire incident that damaged critical control units at the switchyard of the Akosombo Dam, triggering power supply challenges across parts of the country.



The move is aimed at strengthening Ghana’s electricity management system and preventing future disruptions.

Energy Minister John Jinapor disclosed this during a briefing to President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, April 30, during an inspection visit to the facility.

According to the Minister, although the Akosombo plant is currently not operating at full capacity due to technical setbacks, power generation across the country is still meeting demand. He stressed the importance of building redundancy within the system to ensure stability even when key plants face challenges.

“As we speak, generation is meeting demand, and we need that redundancy,” Mr. Jinapor said, noting that engineers are working to restore two affected units at the plant as quickly as possible.

He explained that once the units are fully operational, attention will shift to constructing a new control centre equipped with advanced technology.

"...We will then build an utra mordern state of the art control center with all the modern equipment. And then we will compartmentalise it so that if there is a fire incident in one section, the others are automatically shut, and it is contained in that section."

The facility, he said, will incorporate artificial intelligence and be integrated with a central command system in Accra to provide real-time monitoring of power generation and distribution nationwide.

Mr. Jinapor indicated that the recent incident at Akosombo has exposed vulnerabilities in the current system, but also presented an opportunity to modernise infrastructure and adopt innovative solutions.

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