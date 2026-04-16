Gov’t ring-fences GH¢1.2bn for free primary health care rollout

The Ministry of Health says the free primary health care programme launched this week will not undermine the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), as funding has already been secured and approved by Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, told Joy News that GH¢1.2 billion has been set aside from the NHIS to support the initiative.

“The money has already been ring-fenced… unlike the free SHS, which was implemented without any ring-fencing. We are ready,” she explained.

She noted that the government uncapped the NHIS when it assumed office, increasing available funds to about GH¢3.5 billion.

The free primary health care programme, she said, is part of efforts to bring the last 40 per cent of Ghanaians into the health system, especially those vulnerable to non-communicable diseases.

The rollout begins with 150 facilities nationwide, including health kiosks in public spaces such as markets and lorry stations.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah assured that within two weeks of the launch, Ghanaians will be able to walk into designated centres to access services.

She dismissed claims that the programme is politically motivated, insisting it is designed to improve national health outcomes.

“Ghanaians need it. It doesn’t matter, you know, health has no political colours,” she said, urging broad support for the policy.

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