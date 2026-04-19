Football

Gov’t sets Thursdays for receiving World Cup fund pledges

  19 April 2026 11:45pm
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Government has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in managing funds raised to support the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.  

It has also designated Thursdays for receiving pledges and updating the public on the fundraising drive  

Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Deputy Minister for Finance, speaking at a brief ceremony in Accra, said all contributions were paid into the official 2026 World Cup Fundraising Account at the Bank of Ghana.  

He said the arrangement was to ensure accountability and that all funds mobilised would be used solely for the team’s preparation.  

KGL Group contributed GHC5 million, representing half of its GHC10 million pledge.  

Serene Insurance donated GHC2 million in cash and provided a GHC20 million insurance package.  

Icon Energy and Jewel Energy each gave GHC1 million, while Erata Motors donated GHC200,000 and PayAngel contributed GHC100,000. Alex Okyere of KAF Company Limited made a personal donation of GHC240,000.  

“We are grateful to all of you for your love for the Black Stars. Even though the first two friendly matches did not go well, we remain optimistic that the team will make us proud at the World Cup,” he said.  

The fundraising initiative, launched in March 2026 by President John Dramani Mahama, seeks to raise $30 million for the tournament.  

“Every Thursday, we will meet here to receive contributions, giving those who are yet to fulfill their pledges the opportunity to do so,” Mr Ampem said.  

He urged corporate bodies and individuals to support the initiative. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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