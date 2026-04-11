GPL 2025/26: Late Kwartemaa strike downs Hearts in Tema

Hearts of Oak suffered their fifth loss of the season in the Ghana Premier League following their defeat to Vision FC.

The Phobians were dealt with a late blow from Benjamin Kwarteng as the Tema-based side picked up a 1-0 win.

Both teams came into the game on the back of one win in their last five league prances with Hearts beating Young Apostles while Vision also claimed the maximum points against Berekum Chelsea.

The two teams went head-to-head in the opening 45 minutes of the game with Hearts getting some glorious chances at the mercy.

However, they were unable to make those opportunities count while Benjamin Asare also turned up on few occasions to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

The second half proved to be the same outcome but Mas-Ud Didi Dramani’s side were handed a blow in additional time when Kwarteng found the back of the net to break the deadlock.

The victory sees Vision FC rise to ninth on the league log after 29 matches while Hearts stay third, five points off league leaders Medeama.

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