GHALCA tried to talk Hohoe United out of GPL withdrawal – John Ansah

Audio By Carbonatix
President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), John Ansah, has revealed his entity made attempts to get Hohoe United to rescind their decision to withdraw from the Ghana Premier League.
Hohoe United announced they were withdrawing from the ongoing Ghana Premier League season last month, following sanctions from the Ghana Football Association they deemed unfair.
While the GFA gave the club an ultimatum to reverse the decision, the Hohoe-based side went ahead with their stand.
Ansah believes even GHALCA's attempts were not enough to get the club to change their mind as they were bent on that decision.
"We did our best. Personally, I called almost everybody that matters in that team. I am aware the General Secretary and the FA President did the same," he said.
"They had already concluded with their board that they were withdrawing from the league. We had little power to force them to stay on board. Everything we did to get them back on board did not work out."
Hohoe United’s exit adds to growing concerns about the Ghana Premier League and the governance system in place.
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