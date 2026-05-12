GWL recovers GH₵3.7m from illegal water users as crackdown intensifies

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has recovered about GH₵3.7 million from customers engaged in illegal water connections and meter bypasses as part of an intensified nationwide revenue mobilisation and anti-water theft exercise.

The exercise, being undertaken with support from National Security, has so far uncovered nearly 400 illegal connections in Accra alone, exposing significant losses to the state water utility.

Mr Adam Mutawakilu, Managing Director of GWL, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the company’s Central Workshop and sections of the Kpong transmission line currently undergoing repairs.

He said the company established a Revenue Enhancement Team in August 2025 after investigations revealed that water theft and pipeline leakages were major contributors to Ghana Water’s high non-revenue water levels.

According to him, the specialised team initially started with three operational units but was expanded to 10 units in January this year to strengthen enforcement activities and improve revenue collection.

“As of last Friday, we had identified about 397 illegal connections,” Mr Mutawakilu said.

He explained that the illegal activities included unauthorised connections, meter bypasses and unmetered water offtakes along major transmission corridors.

The Managing Director said the exercise had so far detected liabilities amounting to about GH₵16 million, out of which approximately GH₵3.7 million had already been recovered in cash from offending customers.

He warned that customers who failed to settle outstanding obligations would face prosecution and disconnection from the water supply network.

“One is for them to come and pay the outstanding. If you are not willing to pay, then court process starts,” he stated.

Mr Mutawakilu noted that the illegal connections were worsening water shortages in some parts of Accra and Tema because large volumes of treated water could not be properly accounted for before reaching consumers.

The situation, coupled with leakages on aging transmission pipelines from the Kpong Water Treatment Plant, continues to affect supply reliability to residents in Tema and Accra East.

He revealed that assessments conducted by GWL showed that nearly 40 per cent of water produced from Kpong was lost through leakages before reaching Tema.

Investigations by the company identified the aging 21-inch steel transmission line as one of the major sources of the losses.

The pipelines, some of which are more than 70 years old, have developed multiple weak points and perforations after years of operational stress and delayed maintenance.

To address the challenge, GWL has commenced fabrication and replacement of damaged sections of 21-inch and 42-inch pipelines at its Central Workshop.

The facility undertaking pipe rolling, fabrication of specialised pipe fittings, welding, sandblasting and coating works to restore the integrity of the transmission system.

The workshop is currently fabricating 180 metres of 21-inch pipes and 162 metres of 42-inch pipes for installation along the affected corridors.

The pipes are being produced in six-metre and 12-metre sections to facilitate transportation and installation on site.

Apart from replacing damaged sections, the workshop also undertakes emergency repairs whenever leakages are detected on the transmission lines.

Mr Mutawakilu said about GH₵5 million had already been invested into the fabrication works, with additional funding expected to be released to accelerate repairs and stabilise supply.

Mr Mutawakilu noted that the repairs were critical because GWL was simultaneously replacing all five pumps at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant to improve water production and pressure within the transmission network.

According to him, strengthening the integrity of the pipelines was necessary to prevent further bursts and leakages once the new pumps became operational.

The Managing Director said the company was determined not to allow maintenance challenges to deteriorate to the current levels again and had instituted continuous monitoring systems for the pipelines.

“We are not going to wait for things to get worse before action is taken,” he said.

He stressed that the interventions formed part of GWL’s broader efforts to reduce non-revenue water, improve operational efficiency and ensure reliable potable water supply to urban communities under the Government’s reset agenda.

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