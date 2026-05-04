Heath Goldfields clears GH¢139 million in worker arrears as Bogoso-Prestea recovery begins

Heath Goldfields has paid over GH¢139 million to workers at the Bogoso-Prestea mine since taking over operations, as it works to clear a backlog of unpaid salaries and stabilise the mine.

According to the company’s General Manager, Patrick Appiah Mensah, the payments form part of a deliberate effort to restore dignity to workers, rebuild trust and transform industrial relations after years of uncertainty.

He said Heath assumed control of the mine in late 2024 under difficult conditions, inheriting nearly $87 million in liabilities from the previous operator, Future Global Resources (FGR).

These included more than $25 million owed to workers, about $25 million in unpaid electricity bills, and additional obligations to state institutions such as SSNIT, GRA and GRIDCo.

By the time the company took over, operations had ceased, with the site inactive for close to two years.

“Since assuming responsibility, we have prioritised workers,” Mr. Appiah Mensah said, noting that the GH¢139 million paid so far has gone directly into settling salary arrears and supporting employees who had gone months without pay.

He added that the payments have helped ease financial pressure on affected families and have been central to rebuilding morale at the mine, while the company continues to restructure remaining obligations through engagements with labour unions and other stakeholders.

Beyond the financial burden, Heath Goldfields says it also inherited significant technical challenges. The underground mine had been completely flooded after power cuts halted pumping systems under the previous operator. The company is currently undertaking continuous dewatering at a rate of about 10 million litres per day, with projections to fully drain the mine by August 2026.

Mr. Appiah Mensah argues that the scale of these inherited challenges is often overlooked in public discussions, which tend to focus on current operational delays without accounting for the conditions under which the company took over.

He also addressed concerns about the company’s capacity to manage the asset, stating that the mining lease granted in December 2024 followed what he described as a thorough technical and financial review.

According to him, Heath has already invested more than $52 million into the mine and secured an additional $65 million financing facility from global commodity trader Trafigura to support ongoing rehabilitation and operations.

The company further dismissed claims linked to the so-called “$800 company” narrative, explaining that its stated capital at registration does not reflect the scale of its operational investment.

On the legal front, Mr. Appiah Mensah pointed to a November 2025 ruling by the Supreme Court of Ghana, which upheld the validity of the lease transfer after it was challenged by the previous operator.

Heath Goldfields maintains that it is operating in full compliance with Ghana’s mining laws and continues to hold a valid permit issued in December 2025, as it works to revive operations and address both financial and technical setbacks at the Bogoso-Prestea mine.

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