Heavy rains trigger flooding, gridlock on Weija SCC–Atala stretch of Accra–Takoradi Highway

Heavy rains that fell in the early hours of Tuesday have once again triggered perennial flooding and silt deposition along the Accra–Takoradi Highway.

This was particularly significant at the Weija SCC–Atala stretch, causing severe traffic congestion and major inconvenience to commuters.

The flooding submerged sections of the highway and deposited thick layers of silt across the roadway, leaving several vehicles stranded and reducing traffic movement to a crawl.

Commuters who would ordinarily spend about five minutes traversing the stretch were forced to endure journeys lasting more than two hours.

The situation became more critical after both the eastbound and Accra-bound lanes were rendered impassable. Motorists were compelled to merge onto the westbound carriageway, resulting in chaotic traffic conditions and bumper-to-bumper queues stretching more than five kilometres.

JoyNews reporter Maxwell Agbagba, who visited the scene, observed several vehicles stuck in the silt-covered road while drivers struggled to navigate the flooded section.

“One vehicle has been stuck in the silt on this road for more than an hour as efforts are made to get assistance to move it. The flooding has created massive traffic congestion, with bumper-to-bumper queues stretching over five kilometres. What is usually a short five-minute drive for commuters has now turned into a journey lasting more than two hours,” he reported.

According to him, nearly a kilometre of the eastbound section of the highway was submerged, with floodwaters and debris making the road virtually inaccessible.

“The eastbound and Accra-bound lanes have been completely blocked, forcing vehicles to merge onto the westbound side. This has created chaotic scenes on the stretch,” he added.

The latest flooding incident has renewed concerns about the recurring nature of floods along the Weija corridor and the effectiveness of long-term drainage interventions being undertaken in the area.

A motorist identified only as Prince appealed to government to expedite approval of funding for the completion of the project.

He explained that while portions of the drainage project have been completed around Barrier, Atala and the SCC area, significant sections remain unfinished.

“The new drains that have been completed are working, but much of the project is yet to be done. Before the floodwater reaches the completed drains, it has already caused damage because there are still kilometres left to be constructed,” he noted.

He urged the public not to blame contractors for the flooding, stressing that work remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, many motorists trapped in the congestion appeared frustrated and increasingly impatient as traffic remained at a standstill for hours.

As of Tuesday morning, the long queues of vehicles extended beyond visible points on both ends of the affected stretch, highlighting the scale of disruption caused by the flooding.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.