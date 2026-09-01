Football | National

I will decide when the time comes – Kurt Okraku on GFA presidential third-term bid

Source: Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah | Adomonline  
  1 September 2026 1:44pm
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President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has refused to rule out seeking a third term in office, saying his focus remains on leading the country’s football governing body rather than making an early election decision.

Okraku, who has been in charge of the GFA since 2019, is eligible to stand again after delegates approved a constitutional amendment in 2025 allowing presidents to serve up to three terms.

The change, which passed with 114 of the 124 members present voting in favour, cleared the way for the 54-year-old to seek another mandate when elections are held in 2027.

Asked by 3Sports whether he intends to contest, Okraku said it was too early to make a commitment.

“I don’t know,” he said.

“We have close to 18 months before an elective General Assembly. There is a lot of work to be done. I want to concentrate on my tenure as the president and see how best we can reposition our football.”

He added that both he and the wider football community would make their views known when the time comes.

“When the time comes, I will speak. When the time comes, the football family will speak.”

Okraku also insisted he has no intention of remaining in office indefinitely.

“In the end, I can never stay here forever, and I do not intend to stay here forever. When the time is due, Kurt will fly away.”

Okraku was first elected GFA president in 2019 following the work of the Normalisation Committee, which was established after the dissolution of the previous football administration.

He secured a second four-year term in 2023 after former GFA vice-president George Afriyie was disqualified from the presidential race, leaving Okraku to run unopposed.

The 2027 election is already expected to attract significant interest, with former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew reportedly linked with a possible bid, while Afriyie is also widely expected to contest the presidency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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