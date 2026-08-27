I’m the youngest but most experienced NPP chairman aspirant – Nana B

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has declared that he is the youngest but most experienced among the 13 aspirants seeking to become the next National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking after filing his nomination, Nana B said that although he may be the youngest candidate in the race, his extensive experience across the various levels of the party gives him a unique advantage.

“Mr Chairman, I can say that when I went through the list of all the aspirants, I am the youngest among them all. But in terms of the party structures, as stipulated in Article 5, I am the most experienced,” he said.

Nana B said his political journey within the NPP has taken him through several positions, beginning at the grassroots level and extending to the national and international fronts.

He revealed that he has served twice as a polling station chairman, as well as an Electoral Area representative and Constituency Communications Officer.

He also served as TESCON President twice, at two different institutions, in two different regions and constituencies.

According to him, his experience further includes serving as a regional campaign team member and a regional communications team member.

At the national level, Nana B said he has served as Director in charge of Events and Programmes for the National Youth Movement, as well as National Youth Organiser and National Organiser.

He further highlighted his eight-year service on key national structures of the party, including the National Steering Committee, National Executive Committee and National Council.

“I have been an eight-year National Steering Committee member, eight years National Executive Committee member and eight years National Council member,” he stated.

Nana B also pointed to his experience beyond Ghana, saying he was twice elected Chairman of the International Young Democracy Union (IYDU) — first in Amsterdam and later in Belgium.

He said his experience has prepared him to provide inclusive leadership and work with all sections of the party.

“If the chairman is not there, my pledge is that Nana B will be the best fit for the National First Vice Chairman because I am going to be an all-round National First Vice Chairman,” he said.

He pledged to support the NPP’s youth wing, Nassara, women, the party’s secretariat, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and all other officers and structures of the party.

“I am going to support the youth wing, support the youth group, support Nassara, support the youth, support the secretariat, support women, support the entire officers of the party, including PWDs as well,” he added.

Nana B said his ambition is not only to secure a leadership position but to use his experience at the grassroots, regional, national and international levels to strengthen the party and promote unity among its various constituencies.

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