Josh Blakk drops live EP as he eyes Best Male Vocal honour at TGMA

Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and producer Josh Blakk on Friday released HighLife Sunday Service (Live), a four-track live EP, as he picked up a nomination for Best Male Vocal Performance at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The EP, recorded in a single live session without studio overdubs, features Runaway, OMW2 Africa, Edey Jorm and Magic In Me. It is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and other major streaming platforms, distributed by Rainlabs.

The release caps one of the most consistent runs by an independent Ghanaian artist in recent memory. His 2025 album Catch-22, released without major-label backing, has surpassed 500,000 streams.

On the strength of that project, he completed a 16-show European tour across Germany and the Netherlands, including a headline performance at Hamburg's Reeperbahn Festival, one of the most respected showcases on the global music industry calendar.

Back home, he performed at the official residences of the German, Dutch, and Israeli ambassadors in Accra. Apple Music named him an Up Next artist in June 2024, placing him in a programme known for spotlighting acts before they break through to the global mainstream.

The TGMA nod adds to a growing list. At the 25th edition of the awards in 2024, Josh Blakk picked up three nominations spanning Best Male Vocal Performance, Record of the Year, and Audio Engineer of the Year, the last shared with engineer Richard Nwankwo.

Known as the originator of the High Soul sound, a fusion of Ghanaian Highlife with Soul and Jazz delivered in English, Twi and other languages, Josh Blakk has built his reputation on live performance and vocal range. HighLife Sunday Service (Live), with its stripped-back arrangements, is well-positioned to put that case before TGMA voters.

"This EP is a Sunday Service. It is not just music; it is a gathering. Four live records that feel like a ceremony. Just the room, the music, and the truth," the singer said.

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