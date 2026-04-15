Tieme Music artists earn multiple nominations at 2026 TGMA

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Tieme Music artists have secured multiple nominations at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, as the industry enters its official voting season to celebrate standout acts and songs from the past year.
In a statement, the label expressed pride in the recognition of its roster, highlighting the achievements of Beeztrap KOTM, Kwesi Amewuga, and Gonaboy across key categories.
Beeztrap KOTM, who won Best New Artiste at the 2025 awards, has earned two nominations this year following his feature on Medikal’s hit single ‘Shoulder’, which also features Shatta Wale.
The song has been nominated for both “Best Hiplife Song” and “Most Popular Song of the Year,” underlining its widespread impact.
Kwesi Amewuga also received a nomination for “Best Hiplife Song” with his track ‘Badness’, a record that blends nostalgic elements of early 2000s Hiplife with contemporary sounds. The nomination reflects growing appreciation for artists drawing on Ghana’s musical heritage.
Meanwhile, Gonaboy has secured two major nominations following what industry watchers describe as a breakthrough year. His song ‘Same Timbs’ is in contention for “Best Hip-Hop Song,” while he has also been shortlisted for “Best New Artiste.”
His rise has been further boosted by his inclusion in Apple Music’s “Africa Rising: Class of 2026.”
Tieme Music said the nominations reflect its commitment to nurturing talent and supporting artists to reach wider audiences.
“These milestones aren’t just industry accolades; they are the moments that fuel our passion to keep championing West African excellence on the global stage,” the label noted.
With voting now open, attention shifts to fans and industry stakeholders, whose support will determine the eventual winners at what is widely regarded as Ghana’s biggest night in music.
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