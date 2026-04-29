JoyBusiness Roundtable Discussion on gov’t’s economic narratives against reality comes off today

The next edition of the JoyBusiness Roundtable Discussion will take place this morning at 9:00 a.m. in the JoyNews studio.

Themed “Mahama at 16 Months: Do Economic Narratives Match Real-Sector Outcomes?”, the programme will bring together policymakers, economists, and private sector leaders to assess whether Ghana’s reported economic progress is reflected in the wider economy.

The panel includes Frederick Amissah (Technical Advisor, Ministry of Finance), Mark Badu-Aboagye (CEO, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry), and economist Prof. Agyapomaa Gyeke-Dako.

Others are Joseph Paddy (Vice President, Ghana Union of Traders Association), Yaw Appiah Lartey (Partner, Financial Advisory, Deloitte Ghana), and Joe Jackson (CEO, Dalex Finance).

The discussion will examine Ghana’s economic performance over the past 16 months, with particular focus on whether macroeconomic gains are translating into real-economy outcomes.

Key issues on the table include the cost of doing business, inflation pressures, currency stability, access to credit, and the performance of the productive sectors, such as agriculture, industry, and services.

Each panellist brings a distinct lens to the discussion. Frederick Amissah presents the government’s perspective, outlining policy direction and current economic management decisions.

Mark Badu-Aboagye speaks for the private sector on business confidence, operating conditions, and whether macroeconomic stability is fostering enterprise growth.

Prof. Agyapomaa Gyeke-Dako offers an academic, data-driven assessment of economic trends, with emphasis on sustainability, inclusiveness, and the quality of growth.

Joseph Paddy reflects the concerns of traders and SMEs, particularly the impact of currency volatility, taxation, and cost pressures on daily business activity.

Yaw Appiah Lartey examines the investment and corporate finance outlook, including capital flows, infrastructure financing, and the policy environment for private sector expansion.

Joe Jackson interrogates fiscal discipline, debt dynamics, and financial sector performance, bridging the gap between policy assumptions and market realities.

Organisers say the aim is not to question reported gains, but to assess how effectively these gains are being translated into jobs, business growth, and improved household conditions.

With competing interpretations of Ghana’s economic trajectory, the discussion is expected to offer a clearer picture of what is improving, what is not, and why.

The programme will be broadcast live on JoyNews TV and Joy FM. Audiences are invited to tune in for a detailed, evidence-driven examination of the state of the economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.