Keep abreast of new traffic regulations – Police

The Police have urged transport operators, vehicle owners, drivers, industry stakeholders and the general public to familiarise themselves with the new Road Traffic Regulations, 2026, to ensure effective compliance and road safety.

The regulations, which replace the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, are expected to provide a framework for addressing emerging developments in Ghana’s transport sector, including vehicle construction standards, ownership, registration, licensing and use.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alexander Kweku Obeng, Director of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), who made the call, said the new regulations covered critical areas of road transportation and urged the public to obtain copies of the document for study and adherence.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said the regulations were particularly important in light of developments in the transport sector, including the growing use of electric vehicles (EVs), the emerging commercial motorcycle sector, and the increasing use of technology in traffic enforcement.

ACP Obeng said every road user needed to understand the regulations to become aware of their rights and responsibilities.

“We should all look out for it, get a copy, and make it our second Bible,” he said.

He said the changing nature of transportation required corresponding changes in regulation and enforcement to ensure that emerging technologies and new modes of transport were properly managed.

Digital enforcement

ACP Obeng said the Police were also modernising road traffic enforcement by using technology to improve compliance and promote safety.

He said motorists would increasingly encounter police officers using electronic devices to enforce traffic regulations, while systems were being developed to enable offenders to receive traffic tickets electronically and make payments without necessarily appearing in court.

“With the new technology, you may not necessarily need to appear in court but get a ticket on your phone instead,” he said.

“You will be required to pay fines like we do with water and electricity bills,” he added.

ACP Obeng said the development formed part of efforts to make traffic enforcement more efficient and responsive to technological advancement.

Call for public understanding

The MTTD Director urged transport operators, vehicle owners, driving school proprietors, driving instructors, police officers, road safety advocates and the media to take an active interest in the new regulations.

He said stakeholders should not merely obtain copies of the document but study, analyse and explain its provisions to road users to ensure that the regulations were widely understood.

ACP Obeng called for greater cooperation between law enforcement agencies and road users to ensure that the new regulatory regime achieved its objective of improving road safety and discipline.

He said the Police would continue to strengthen enforcement while encouraging motorists and other road users to understand and comply with the law.

ACP Obeng said the success of the new regulatory framework would ultimately depend on Ghanaians' willingness to understand their obligations and cooperate with authorities to create safer roads.

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