Key updates on power outages following Akosombo substation fire incident

Audio By Carbonatix
Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Tuesday, April 28, brought renewed analytical depth to the ongoing national conversation on Ghana’s power challenges, commonly referred to as dumsor.
During the discussion, the JoyNews Research Desk, led by Kofi Agyei, presented an evidence-based review of Ghana’s electricity demand and supply trends over the past few years. The analysis sought to interrogate whether structural imbalances between generation capacity and consumption patterns continue to exert pressure on the national grid, thereby contributing to intermittent power disruptions.
In its assessment, the research team highlighted fluctuations in supply stability against rising demand, framing the issue as one that may not be solely operational but also systemic in nature.
The findings were positioned as part of a broader effort to bring data-driven clarity into a debate often shaped by public perception and lived experience.
Responding on behalf of the Energy Ministry, spokesperson Richmond Rockson engaged in the discourse with updated operational data. He confirmed that, following a recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo generating station, only two units remain operational.
READ ALSO: Akosombo substation fire cuts about 1,000MW from national supply – Energy Ministry
He assured that engineering teams are currently on site working around the clock, with expectations that full stabilisation efforts will be concluded by the end of the week.
While Mr Rockson acknowledged elements of the JoyNews analysis, he maintained that certain interpretations did not fully align with the Ministry’s operational data and ongoing mitigation strategies.
Watch the full interaction in the video below.
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