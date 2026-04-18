Litina Travels launches “made in Ghana business expo” ahead of 2026 World Cup

Litina Travels and Tours has launched its “Made in Ghana Business Expo” in Boston, targeting Ghanaian supporters travelling for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The initiative was unveiled at the Alisa Hotel on Friday, April 17, 2026, drawing participants from across various sectors.

Executive Officer of Litina Travels and Tours, Ernestina Abroaquah, said the Expo is designed to help Ghanaian businesses leverage the global stage the World Cup provides.

“Often people associate tournaments like the World Cup with enjoyment, but business doesn’t mix well with enjoyment,” she told JoySports.

“This is not ordinary. The World Cup is not ordinary enjoyment; it’s a place where there are hidden opportunities. Every host country comes with its own unique business offerings.”

She highlighted Boston as a key destination for Ghanaian entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach.

“Boston is very unique. It has been calling for a long time. If you miss this opportunity as a business person and you have something you can take there, then you’ve missed out.

“This is a marketing space that has come about by sheer coincidence, Ghana, England and Boston. There is nothing you can say that is not essential. Boston is a magic,” she added.

As part of its World Cup travel packages, Litina Travels is offering secured accommodation close to match venues, guaranteed match tickets, visa support services, travel insurance, airport and stadium transfers, as well as optional business networking opportunities.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted across three countries for the first time, the tournament is expected to be one of the most expansive in history.

For Ghanaian fans planning to follow the Black Stars across cities like Boston, preparation remains key, and Litina Travels believes this initiative offers both a travel solution and a business gateway.

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