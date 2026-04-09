Seven African referees selected for World Cup 2026 as Ndala, Issa Sy miss out

Audio By Carbonatix
FIFA has announced the list of African referees selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven officials making the final cut.
The selected referees are Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Amin Mohamed (Egypt), Pierre Atcho (Gabon), Jalal Jayed (Morocco), Dahane Beida (Mauritania), Tom Abongile (South Africa), and Omar Artan (Somalia).
Notably absent from the list is Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, who will not officiate at the tournament.
Ndala was among Africa’s top performers at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he handled both the opening match and the final.
Senegal’s Issa Sy has also been left out. The referee was recently involved in controversy during a CAF Champions League match between Al Ahly and Espérance Sportive de Tunis.
Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea also failed to make the final list.
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