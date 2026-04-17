Livestream: Newsfile discusses fuel relief measures, NPP arrests and AG–OSP power struggle

This Saturday’s edition of JoyNews’ Newsfile will tackle some of the most pressing legal, political, and economic issues confronting the nation.

The news analysis programme will bring together a range of experts and stakeholders to provide in-depth analysis and foster informed public discourse.

A major focus will be the ongoing dispute between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Attorney-General’s Department over prosecutorial authority, particularly in the wake of a recent High Court ruling that has intensified the debate.

The discussion will examine whether the OSP requires prior authorisation—commonly referred to as a “fiat”—from the Attorney-General before initiating prosecutions. It will also assess the legal consequences of actions taken without such approval, including whether such cases could be rendered void following the court’s decision.

Beyond the legal technicalities, the programme will explore the broader implications for Ghana’s anti-corruption framework and whether recent developments strengthen or weaken institutional independence.

Attention will also turn to concerns about freedom of expression, focusing on the arrest of Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando, the Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP.

The opposition party has strongly condemned the arrests, describing them as “unwarranted and troubling” for Ghana’s democratic credentials.

The discussion will interrogate whether such actions signal a growing trend of criminalising political speech or represent legitimate enforcement of the law. It will further examine the balance between safeguarding freedom of expression and addressing potentially harmful public commentary, as well as the implications for political tolerance, opposition rights, and democratic governance.

The final segment will focus on the government’s decision to reduce fuel prices within the latest pricing window, where diesel recorded a significant drop of GH₵2.00 per litre, while petrol declined by approximately 36 pesewas per litre.

This intervention comes against the backdrop of rising global crude oil prices driven by tensions and conflict in the Middle East, which have pushed international fuel costs upward. As a net importer of refined petroleum products, Ghana remains exposed to such external shocks.

To cushion consumers, the government absorbed part of the cost by adjusting or suspending selected taxes, levies, and margins within the fuel pricing structure, thereby reducing the burden at the pump despite global price pressures.

The discussion will assess the extent of relief for households and businesses, the implications for transport fares and inflation, and the broader economic impact. It will also examine the sustainability of the reductions, including the potential fiscal cost to the state if global prices remain high.

Analysts are expected to weigh whether the move represents a strategic response to external shocks or a short-term relief measure with longer-term economic implications.

Join Samson Lardy Anyenini this Saturday at 8 a.m. on JoyNews (DSTV channel 421 and GoTV channel 144), or stream live on JoyNews’ Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as MyJoyOnline, for a rigorous, solutions-focused national conversation.

Listeners can also tune in on Joy 99.7 FM or Luv 99.5 FM, or follow the discussion via Google or Apple Podcasts.

Newsfile is your most authoritative news analysis programme.

If it’s Saturday… it’s Newsfile.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.