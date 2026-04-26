Livestream: The Law discusses the legality of Ghana’s cocoa framework

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This Sunday's edition of JoyNews The Law will examine the legal and constitutional questions surrounding Ghana’s cocoa sector under the theme: “The Cocoa ‘Law’: Unjust and Unconstitutional?”
Joining the programme is Nick Opoku, a lawyer and policy consultant, who will unpack whether the regulatory powers of the Ghana Cocoa Board strike the right balance between national interest and the rights of cocoa farmers, and whether portions of the framework stand up to constitutional scrutiny.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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