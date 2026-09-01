Mahama challenges Non-Aligned Movement to move from declarations to action

President John Dramani Mahama has challenged the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to move beyond declarations and translate its commitments into coordinated action capable of producing practical outcomes in addressing global challenges.

He said the movement's strength should not be measured only by its numbers but by its ability to use its collective influence to achieve meaningful results through coordinated diplomacy.

President Mahama made the call at a high-level commemorative meeting marking the 65th anniversary of the First Conference of Heads of State or Government of Non-Aligned Countries in Belgrade, Serbia.

He said the principles that informed the establishment of the Movement remained relevant 65 years after its first conference, particularly at a time of growing global tensions and uncertainty.

“We must move from declarations to actions,” President Mahama said.

He recalled the position taken by former Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito at the first conference of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade on September 1, 1961.

According to President Mahama, President Tito said non-aligned countries could no longer reconcile themselves with the status of observers and voters and had the right to participate in resolving problems, particularly those that endangered global peace and the fate of the world.

“Here we are 65 years later,” President Mahama said.

He said the assertion made at the founding conference remained relevant and should inform how the movement operates and responds to global challenges.

“This profound assertion remains very relevant. The movement's strength should be measured not only by our numbers but also by our ability to translate its collective weight into coordinated diplomacy and practical outcomes,” he said.

Stronger coordination

President Mahama called for stronger consultation and coordination among NAM member states, particularly within the United Nations and other multilateral institutions where their interests converge.

He said greater coordination would enable member states to use their collective influence more effectively in international affairs.

“We must strengthen consultation and coordination among member states, particularly within the United Nations and other multilateral institutions where our interests converge,” he said.

The president also called for stronger follow-up to decisions taken at NAM summits and ministerial conferences.

He urged member states to identify and focus on strategic priorities where the Movement could make a meaningful impact, rather than allowing declarations and decisions to remain without corresponding action.

“We should therefore strengthen follow-up decisions of our summits and ministerial conferences and focus on strategic priorities where the movement can have meaningful impact,” he said.

Serbia pledges stronger partnerships

The president of the host country, Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, assured members of the Non-Aligned Movement that his country was seeking to build stronger partnerships with NAM countries.

He said Serbia was looking to create opportunities for more students from NAM countries to travel to Serbia to pursue their education.

The commemorative meeting in Belgrade marks 65 years since the first Conference of Heads of State or Government of Non-Aligned Countries was held in the Serbian capital.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.