Mahama commended for upgrading Ohawu Agricultural College to university status

Audio By Carbonatix
A traditional leader in the Volta Region has commended President John Dramani Mahama for the decision to upgrade the Ohawu Agricultural College into a campus of the University of Engineering and Agricultural Science, describing the move as a significant step towards advancing education and agricultural development in the region.
In a press statement issued on 19 April 2026, Osie Adza Tekpor VII, Paramount Chief of the Avatime Traditional Area, noted that the initiative reflects a clear commitment to expanding opportunities for young people while strengthening Ghana’s agricultural sector.
According to him, the transformation of the institution will equip students with the technical knowledge and skills required to drive productivity, innovation, and growth in agriculture.
He emphasised that the upgrade comes at a crucial time when the country is seeking to revitalise the cultivation of key economic crops, including cocoa, coffee, oil palm, coconut, banana and organic brown rice. He added that the renewed focus on agriculture through higher education could help restore declining production levels and improve both local food supply and export potential.
The Paramount Chief further highlighted that the Ohawu campus joins a growing list of upgraded institutions in the Volta Region, citing developments such as the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho Technical University, and the Ho Teaching Hospital. He described these interventions as evidence of a broader effort to enhance infrastructure and socio-economic development across the region.
Despite the commendation, he called on the government to prioritise the rehabilitation of critical road networks within the Avatime enclave. He specifically mentioned roads linking Avatime Fume to Gbadzeme, Amedzofe township roads, and routes connecting Amedzofe to Kpedze, Avatime Vane and Dzogbefeme. He noted that improving these roads would boost tourism and facilitate economic activities in the area.
Osie Adza Tekpor VII also encouraged qualified Ghanaians, particularly those in the Volta Region, to take advantage of the upgraded institution to build their professional capacity and enhance their competitiveness in the job market.
The statement underscores growing optimism among local leaders that strategic investments in education and infrastructure can unlock the region’s full economic potential while creating sustainable opportunities for young people.
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