Mahama deserves time on Kejetia Phase Two, Kumasi queen mothers tell traders

Audio By Carbonatix
Some market queen mothers representing traders in Kumasi have cautioned trader associations to desist from mounting undue pressure on President Mahama over the completion of the Kejetia phase two market project.
According to them, the progress made on the project within a short period under Mahama’s leadership is far more encouraging compared to developments witnessed over the past eight years.
Addressing a press conference, the queen mothers commended President Mahama and his administration for what they described as a commitment to fulfilling promises made to the Ashanti Region, particularly in reviving stalled and abandoned infrastructure projects.
Grace Agyei Darko, the Adwenehemaa, highlighted several markets constructed during the previous Mahama administration to boost trading activities in Kumasi, including the Atonsu Market, Asawase Market, and the Kejetia Phase One project.
“In his return, abandoned projects such as the Krofrom Market and Kejetia Phase Two have seen significant progress. Contractors are back on site, working tirelessly. What more do people expect? The pressure must stop,” she stated.
Some traders staged a demonstration last week, demanding urgent completion of the Kejetia Market redevelopment project.
But market queen mothers argued that if previous administrations had demonstrated similar commitment as seen presently, many market projects across Kumasi would have been completed and upgraded by now to enhance commercial activities.
“The long-abandoned Krofrom Market project, which had stalled for nearly 19 years, has now seen construction resuming and is expected to be completed in time for traders to celebrate this year’s Christmas at the facility,” they stated.
The group expressed confidence in the current administration, emphasising their belief that President Mahama always prioritises development in Kumasi and the broader Ashanti Region.
“We are very happy we voted for President John Dramani Mahama; all critics should shut up; we were all here eight years ago,” they stated.
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