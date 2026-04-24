Mahama reaffirms commitment to completing La General Hospital

Audio By Carbonatix
John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his commitment to completing the La General Hospital, assuring the public that all necessary steps will be taken to make the facility operational as soon as possible.
During a site visit on Friday, April 24, he inspected progress on the project and held discussions with officials supervising the reconstruction.
The visit is part of wider government efforts to restart delayed infrastructure projects, especially in the health and road sectors, as demand continues to grow alongside rapid urbanisation.
Speaking to the media at the site, President Mahama highlighted the urgency of finishing the hospital to serve the expanding healthcare needs of residents in Accra and nearby areas.
“Accra is a fast-growing city, and so the population demands quality healthcare, and so we will do everything possible to complete this project so that we can deliver quality healthcare for our people.”
The €50 million reconstruction is expected to produce a modern facility with advanced medical equipment and increased capacity to treat thousands of patients each year.
Once completed, the hospital is expected to ease pressure on existing healthcare facilities and improve access to essential services. Officials say work is now back on schedule, with completion targeted for 2027.
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