Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s investment drive, calls on global investors to partner in Africa’s growth

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to positioning the country as a strategic investment destination and a gateway to Africa, urging investors and development partners to take advantage of the continent’s growing opportunities.

Delivering the keynote address at the Africa Business Investment Summit (ABIS) 2026 in Washington, D.C., on behalf of the President, the Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi (MP), said Ghana believes strongly in “Africa’s moment” and is ready to collaborate with investors who share confidence in the continent’s future.

The summit, held at MGM National Harbor, brought together government officials, investors, development finance institutions, business leaders and private-sector stakeholders to explore pathways for investment, enterprise expansion and sustainable economic development across Africa.

President Mahama said Ghana’s economic transformation agenda is anchored on reforms aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, expanding productive capacity, attracting investment and creating opportunities for inclusive growth.

He said the government’s focus extends beyond economic recovery to a broader transformation agenda driven by industrialisation, value addition, productivity enhancement and job creation.

Key initiatives highlighted at the summit included the government’s 24-Hour Economy Programme and the Investment Opportunities Mapping Project, which are designed to increase production, unlock investment opportunities and spread economic activity across the country.

President Mahama stressed Ghana’s readiness to welcome investment across strategic sectors including energy, technology, agriculture, mining, tourism, maritime development, infrastructure and manufacturing.

The Feed Ghana Programme the President maintain would make agriculture a major pillar of economic transformation by boosting food production, reducing reliance on imports, creating jobs and providing industries with dependable sources of raw materials.

Ghana’s industrialisation strategy was also showcased, with emphasis on the development of industrial parks and special economic zones, including the Greater Kumasi Industrial City and Special Economic Zone, Dawa Industrial Zone and Tema Integrated Industrial Park, which are expected to support manufacturing growth and enhance Ghana’s competitiveness.

He further underscored Ghana’s strategic advantage as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, describing the country as a gateway for investors seeking access to a market of more than 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP exceeding US$3.5 trillion.

He said the AfCFTA presents one of the world’s largest economic opportunities by connecting African markets, expanding trade and creating new avenues for enterprise growth.

“Let history record that we did not only gather to speak about Africa’s future. We gathered to invest in it, and to build it,” Hon. Ahi said.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who graced the summit, called on investors to recognise Africa’s vast potential while urging African leaders to strengthen governance systems and create an enabling environment for sustainable investment.

He noted that good governance is not only a political responsibility but also a critical economic asset that builds confidence, attracts investment and accelerates development.

Welcoming participants, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Victor Smith, said investment partnerships must help create an Africa where young people can pursue opportunities and realise their aspirations without being compelled to seek better prospects elsewhere.

He called for partnerships that generate jobs, empower Africa’s youth and contribute meaningfully to the continent’s long-term growth and prosperity.

“Invest in Ghana. Invest in Africa,” Ghana’s message to global investors at ABIS 2026 was clear: the continent’s future is being built now, and Ghana is ready to lead the way

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.