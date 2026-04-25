Mahama sets November 2027 deadline for La General Hospital completion

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of La and surrounding enclaves that the long-awaited La General Hospital will be fully operational and ready for commissioning by November 2027.

The President gave the assurance following a comprehensive site inspection of the ongoing reconstruction project. Accompanied by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the President expressed satisfaction with the current pace of work, which has gained significant momentum over the past year.

The demolition and subsequent delay of the La General Hospital had become a major point of concern for residents, forcing thousands to seek medical attention at the 37 Military Hospital and Ridge Hospital, both of which have struggled under the increased patient load.

President Mahama acknowledged the significant pressure this closure had placed on the capital's healthcare ecosystem, framing the reconstruction as a non-negotiable priority for his administration.

“Government is fully committed to restoring healthcare access in this area. The closure of this facility has been difficult for the people of La, and we must maintain this momentum to meet our deadline,” the President stated, while commending the contractors for their "steady progress" since 2025.

To address immediate gaps in emergency care while the main hospital remains under construction, President Mahama revealed a strategic plan to repurpose the COVID-era emergency centre at Burma Camp.

The facility is expected to be upgraded to handle a variety of emergency cases, a move designed to reduce treatment delays and prevent avoidable deaths in the Accra East district.

This initiative, the President noted, complements the government's broader Free Primary Healthcare policy, which shifts the national focus toward preventive care and accessible community-level treatment.

Providing context on the project's history, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh explained that although redevelopment began in 2020, the project was stalled for years due to critical "funding and payment delays".

The Minister confirmed that it was only after a comprehensive resolution of outstanding financial issues in 2025 that the project resumed at full capacity.

“The issues that plagued this project in the past have been resolved. We are now in a phase of consistent delivery,” Mr Akandoh said. “Once completed, this hospital will serve over 50,000 residents in La and its environs, providing a modern, world-class environment for both patients and staff.”

The new La General Hospital is designed to be a multi-storey, ultra-modern facility equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, maternity wings, and specialized surgical theatres. For the people of La, the November 2027 commissioning date represents more than just the opening of a building; it marks the return of a vital community institution that has been missing for nearly seven years.

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