Mahama tasks Zanetor to provide decisive leadership in galamsey fight

President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the newly sworn-in Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, to provide decisive leadership in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He said the destruction of Ghana’s forests and water bodies through illegal mining remained one of the gravest threats to the country’s survival and required firm and determined action.

Speaking at Dr Agyeman-Rawlings’ swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, August 29, President Mahama urged her to prioritise the protection of Ghana’s natural resources and work towards securing a healthier environment for future generations.

“Your medical training provides a particularly important perspective. The environment is not separate from human health. Polluted rivers, contaminated soils, poor sanitation, unsafe air, and indiscriminate waste disposal eventually find expression in our hospitals and in the health of our people,” he said.

President Mahama said Dr Agyeman-Rawlings’ mandate was therefore both environmental and health-related.

“Your task, therefore, Honourable Minister, is both environmental and human. You must provide determined leadership to protect Ghana’s natural resources and secure a healthier future for generations yet unborn,” he added.

He said his administration would continue to take firm action against individuals and groups whose activities placed private profit ahead of the collective wellbeing of Ghanaians.

“The destruction of our forests and water bodies through illegal mining remains one of the gravest threats to our national survival,” President Mahama said.

He urged the new Minister to bring her medical background to bear on environmental policy, particularly in addressing the impact of environmental degradation on public health.

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