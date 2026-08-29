Mahama tasks Zanetor with pursuing job creation without harming environment

President John Dramani Mahama has tasked the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, to pursue development that creates jobs and expands economic opportunities without compromising Ghana’s environment.

He said economic growth and environmental protection must go hand in hand to safeguard the country’s natural resources and create sustainable opportunities for future generations.

President Mahama gave the charge on Saturday, August 29, after swearing Dr Agyeman-Rawlings into office at Jubilee House.

“As the head of that ministry, you must lead Ghana to pursue development that creates jobs and expands opportunities without compromising the environment upon which our future depends,” he said.

The President also directed the ministry to place science, technology and innovation at the centre of Ghana’s development agenda.

He called for greater support for scientific research and local innovators, as well as stronger collaboration among universities, research institutions and industry.

President Mahama further urged the ministry to create opportunities for young people to apply science and technology in areas including agriculture, healthcare, energy, climate resilience, manufacturing and the digital economy.

He said environmental protection must be underpinned by sound science, effective regulation, consistent enforcement and the active involvement of affected communities.

Collaboration with Local Government Ministry

President Mahama also called for closer collaboration between the Environment Ministry and the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

He said environmental protection was ultimately implemented at the community level, making cooperation in areas such as sanitation, land-use planning, waste management and climate resilience particularly important.

The President reminded Dr Agyeman-Rawlings to rely on professional advice, respect the institutions under her leadership and ensure prudent management of public resources.

He expressed confidence that the new minister would contribute to advancing the government’s development agenda while protecting the environment for future generations.

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