Events

MC Portfolio nominated in 2026 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

Source: Joy Entertainment   
  11 September 2026 10:13am
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Ghanaian master of ceremonies and hype man MC Portfolio has been nominated for the 2026 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

The prestigious event, slated for 26 September 2026 in New Jersey, United States of America, is set to celebrate creatives who have proven outstanding within their areas of operation in Ghana and the diaspora.

This year’s edition of the scheme has seen some very competitive categories, including MC/hype man of the year.

This is the second time Portfolio has been nominated in the category.

MC Portfolio has grown to become a household name in Ghana’s entertainment and event space, as one of the most sought-after brands whose CV has spoken for itself over the years.

Based on his high-profile achievements as an event MC and hype man during the year under review, the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA recognition is an ideal reflection of his hard work during the period.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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