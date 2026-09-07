Menopause: The silent career challenge for women

Audio By Carbonatix
There is a particular kind of frustration that comes when you know exactly what you want to say, have prepared for hours, rehearsed your presentation repeatedly, walked confidently to the podium, and then, suddenly, the words disappear.
You know your subject, your work, and your experience, but in that crucial moment, the next thought refuses to come. You pause, search for the right word, and wonder: What is happening to me?
For many professional women approaching or experiencing menopause, such moments can be deeply unsettling.
Menopause is often discussed in terms of hot flashes, night sweats, changes in menstruation, and sleep difficulties, but less attention is paid to its potential impact on concentration, memory, communication, and professional confidence.
For women whose careers depend on public speaking, decision-making, leadership, and mental agility, these changes can be particularly challenging.
As a communications professional, I have built much of my career around words. The ability to articulate ideas clearly and communicate confidently is fundamental to my work.
Experiencing moments when my thoughts seem to disappear has therefore been particularly difficult.
Sometimes I begin a statement confidently, knowing exactly where I am going, only for the rest of the thought to vanish before I finish.
It can be frustrating and embarrassing. More troubling is the possibility that others may misinterpret these moments.
A woman who pauses during a presentation may be perceived as unprepared, while a senior professional struggling to retrieve a familiar word may worry that colleagues are questioning her competence.
Menopause can bring cognitive symptoms commonly described as “brain fog," including difficulties with concentration, memory, and word retrieval.
These experiences do not mean that a woman has suddenly become less intelligent, capable, or experienced. However, without understanding and support, they can make her feel that way.
Danger of suffering in silence
Many women are reluctant to talk about menopause at work for fear of being labelled old or having their competence questioned.
Instead, they suffer quietly, overprepare for meetings, rehearse excessively, avoid speaking opportunities, or become anxious about situations that once excited them.
This can turn a natural health transition into a career challenge.
One lesson I have personally taken from the experience is the importance of investing in younger professionals and deliberately transferring knowledge.
Mentoring, delegating responsibilities and developing capable colleagues do not make a leader irrelevant; they make the organisation stronger and create a more sustainable succession plan.
Employers also have a role to play. Workplaces should create environments where menopause can be discussed openly and without shame, supported by informed managers, flexibility and reasonable adjustments where necessary.
Women need information, preparation, and support—not fear—to protect their well-being, confidence, and careers.
Menopause does not erase a woman’s experience, intelligence, creativity, or leadership. A temporary difficulty with memory or concentration should never diminish her professional value or define the limits of her career.
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