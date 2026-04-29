Miracles Aboagye hints at exposing top officials in galamsey crackdown row

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has threatened to reveal what he describes as high-level involvement in illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey, in the coming days.

Mr Aboagye alleged that individuals with close ties to the current administration are actively engaged in the illicit activity, raising fresh concerns about possible political complicity.

He maintained that his claims are based on firsthand observations, pointing to what he described as widespread impunity within the sector. According to him, the scale of operations and the apparent lack of enforcement suggest a deeper systemic failure.

He also questioned the management of excavators brought into the country, accusing authorities of failing to take decisive action.

Mr Aboagye rejected assertions that the machines are being effectively monitored, insisting instead that they have been returned to operators without proper accountability.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, 29th April, he further warned of worsening environmental consequences, citing the destruction of river bodies nationwide. Some rivers, he noted, have either ceased flowing or have become heavily polluted, posing significant risks to livelihoods and water security.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator additionally accused the government of placing financial gains from illegal mining above the country’s long-term wellbeing, a claim likely to intensify ongoing political debate over efforts to combat galamsey.

“I will, in the next few days, mention senior members, very top, top officials, who are close to this government and are actively operating in the galamsey space in this country. Our river bodies are dying; some are no longer flowing, and others have virtually come to a standstill, simply because of this government’s actions,” he said.

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