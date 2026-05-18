National

Mpraeso MP donates GH₵50k to market women after relocation concerns

Source: adomonline.com  
  18 May 2026 6:15am
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The Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah, popularly known as OPK, has donated GH¢50,000 to traders at the Mpraeso Central Market to support their relocation ahead of the construction of the proposed 24-hour economy market.

The intervention follows recent concerns raised by traders during a demonstration over the relocation exercise and conditions at the new site.

The traders had protested against what they described as inadequate relocation arrangements and the short one-week notice given to them to vacate the market to pave the way for construction works.

Although they welcomed the proposed 24-hour market project, the traders appealed for more time and a more spacious temporary trading area to sustain their businesses.

Following reports by Adom News, the Mpraeso MP visited the market to engage the traders and assess their concerns firsthand.

During the visit, Davis Opoku Ansah presented GH¢50,000 to assist traders in erecting temporary structures at the relocation site.

He also pledged to construct urinal facilities at the temporary market centre to improve sanitation and convenience for traders.

The MP further assured the market women that he would engage the Municipal Chief Executive to consider extending the relocation deadline by an additional week to allow traders enough time to move peacefully and reorganise their businesses.

The traders expressed appreciation for the intervention, describing the support as timely and helpful amid the relocation challenges.

Some market women also praised the MP for responding to their concerns and pledged their continued support for him.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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