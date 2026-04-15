MTN Ghana appoints Richard Acheampong as Chief Home Officer

Audio By Carbonatix
MTN Ghana has announced the appointment of Richard Acheampong as Chief Home Officer, effective 1 November 2025.
The appointment reflects MTN Ghana’s continued focus on strengthening and accelerating growth in the Home broadband and digital services segment, as demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity continues to rise across the country.
Richard brings over two decades of senior leadership experience spanning the telecommunications, brewery and advertising sectors.
Within the MTN Group, he has held several impactful leadership roles across multiple markets, most recently serving as Chief Consumer Officer at MTN Zambia and previously as Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Rwanda.
Across these roles, he was instrumental in shaping consumer strategy, driving customer-centric innovation and delivering strong market and revenue growth.
In his new role, Richard will be responsible for driving the strategic direction, expansion and operational performance of MTN Home, delivering innovative, reliable, and future‑ready connectivity solutions for homes nationwide.
Commenting on the appointment, Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, said: “Richard’s deep understanding of the business, strong commercial acumen and passion for customer excellence position him perfectly to lead MTN Home into its next phase of growth.
"As Home broadband becomes increasingly central to how Ghanaians work, learn, and live, his leadership will be critical to delivering superior customer experiences”.
The appointment underscores MTN Ghana’s commitment to investing in strong leadership as it advances its Ambition 2030 strategy and continues to build a resilient, customer-focused, and digitally enabled business.
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