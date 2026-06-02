NACOC seizes 2.3 tonnes of suspected cannabis valued at GH¢1.18 million in Hohoe operation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has seized more than 2.3 tonnes of suspected cannabis during a major anti-drug operation at Gbi-Wegbe, a community near Hohoe in the Volta Region.
According to the Commission, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, 2026, leading to the confiscation of 2,372.38 kilograms of the suspected narcotic substance with an estimated street value of GH¢1,186,190.
NACOC said the seizure followed a carefully coordinated intelligence-led operation targeting suspected drug trafficking activities in the area.
The Commission disclosed that intelligence gathered by its officers pointed to a farmhouse and warehouse facility at Gbi-Wegbe that was allegedly being used as a storage and distribution centre for large quantities of illicit drugs.
Acting on the information, NACOC officers raided the premises and discovered the suspected cannabis, which was subsequently seized.
The Commission described the operation as a significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat the cultivation, trafficking, storage, and distribution of illegal narcotics across the country.
Investigations are currently underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case and identify individuals connected to the operation.
Although no arrests have been announced, NACOC said efforts are being intensified to track down and apprehend all suspects linked to the drug haul.
The Commission noted that the seizure forms part of a broader nationwide strategy aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks and preventing illicit substances from reaching communities, particularly young people who remain vulnerable to drug abuse.
NACOC further reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and safety through intelligence gathering, enforcement operations, and collaboration with local communities and other security agencies.
The latest interception is among the significant drug seizures recorded by the Commission this year and highlights ongoing efforts to curb narcotics-related offences across Ghana.
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