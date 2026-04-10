NAIMOS cracks down on illegal mining activities along River Tano

On Sunday, April 4, between 0900 and 1530 hours, operatives of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) taskforce stationed at Enchi in the Western North Region carried out major operations targeting illegal mining activities along the River Tano.

The affected stretch spanned from Patoso to Adiembra in the Aowin District.

The operations resulted in the destruction and seizure of several items used in illegal mining, including pumping machines, changfang machines, tricycles, and motorbikes.

The task force also seized a total of six pumping machines and one excavator oil pump. Several illegal mining structures erected at the sites were also destroyed.

NAIMOS has resumed intensified operations on the Western North front, positioning taskforces at Enchi and Dadieso to clear illegal mining activities along the Tano and Bia rivers, both of which have been severely polluted by galamsey operations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.