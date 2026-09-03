NPP accuses Chief Justice of neglecting dilapidated courts

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the Chief Justice of neglecting the deplorable state of Ghana’s courtrooms and judicial infrastructure while allegedly focusing on monitoring the activities of the Executive.
In a statement issued on Thursday, September 3, the party claimed several courts and offices of the Judiciary remain in poor condition, with dilapidated courtrooms, overwhelmed registries, and staff working under conditions it says affect the effective delivery of justice.
The NPP alleged that the Chief Justice has failed to visit courts facing infrastructure challenges to assess their condition or publicly advocate for their refurbishment.
“He has not visited a single one of these ailing courts to assess their deplorable state, nor raised his voice for their retooling and refurbishment,” the party said.
Instead, the NPP accused the Chief Justice of becoming a “monitoring and evaluation officer of the Executive”.
The party claimed he had “metamorphosed into the monitoring and evaluation officer of the Executive, abandoning his own collapsing house to tour the state agencies of the government for purposes known only to God.”
“With respect, My Lord, the leaking roofs are in your courts, not in the ministries,” the statement added.
The NPP further criticised what it described as the absence of significant reforms under the Chief Justice to improve justice delivery.
The party argued that litigants continue to face delays in the courts, while it accused the Chief Justice of focusing instead on what it called the targeting of opposition figures.
“His one visible programme has been the hatchet job of targeting opposition voices,” the NPP alleged.
It further claimed that a Chief Justice whose legacy is “persecution rather than reform” had lost the confidence of the nation.
The NPP’s statement has also drawn attention to longstanding concerns about the condition of judicial infrastructure in Ghana.
The party argued that dilapidated court buildings, inadequate facilities and pressure on registries contribute to challenges in the administration of justice.
It accused the Chief Justice of prioritising political commentary and engagement with the Executive over what it considers his primary responsibility of ensuring an efficient and independent Judiciary.
The party is demanding that the Chief Justice retract what it describes as partisan commentary and refocus his attention on his constitutional responsibilities, including addressing challenges confronting the Judiciary.
The NPP also wants greater attention paid to the refurbishment and retooling of courts and judicial offices across the country.
The Judicial Service had not responded to the allegations at the time of publication.
Latest Stories
-
Final day of Joy FM Back-to-School Fair: Come shop, save and prepare for the new school year
42 minutes
-
GSE showed strong performance in August 2026 despite recording more stock losses
3 hours
-
If CJ needs ethics law to know SOE comments were wrong, he may not be worthy of office – Arthur Kennedy
4 hours
-
Stop touring state agencies and focus on the Judiciary’s problems – Arthur Kennedy to CJ
4 hours
-
Apologise and don’t do it again – Arthur Kennedy to Chief Justice over SOE comments
4 hours
-
Chief Justice remains committed to judicial independence, justice and equality – Judicial Service
4 hours
-
Ghana concludes evacuation of citizens from South Africa; total returnees reach 1,900 – Ablakwa
5 hours
-
Africa must define its own green transition path – Prof Fatima Denton
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: Social Studies records sharp rebound as Maths, Science also improve
6 hours
-
2026 WASSCE entry rises by 11% as 512,862 candidates sit exams
6 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
6 hours
-
WAEC cancels 2026 WASSCE results of 8,295 candidates over examination irregularities
6 hours
-
WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates
7 hours
-
CJ’s remarks on SOEs were made in good faith, not to undermine judicial independence – Judicial Service
10 hours