NPRA recovers GH¢27m in 2025, 30% of defaulted pension contributions

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has recovered more than GH¢27 million in 2025, representing 30 percent of total defaulted pension contributions, from employers across the country following an intensified compliance exercise.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Victor Azumah said the funds were retrieved after compliance officers were deployed nationwide to inspect the financial records of employers as part of efforts to enforce adherence to pension contribution regulations.

“The Authority in 2025 deployed compliance officers across the country to inspect the books of employers as part of efforts to enforce compliance on payment of contributions. The Authority, in the exercise, retrieved over 27 million Ghana cedis, representing 30 percent of the amount in default,” he stated.

He explained that the figure underscores the extent of non-compliance among some employers, particularly those who either fail to remit contributions or underpay workers’ pension funds.

The Deputy CEO emphasized that the initiative is aimed at protecting the retirement benefits of workers and safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s pension system.

“Failure by employers to honour their obligations is not only a breach of the law but also a violation of the rights of employees and a threat to their retirement security,” he stressed.

The NPRA has in recent months stepped up enforcement actions, including plans to prosecute employers who deduct pension contributions but fail to remit them. The Authority has also trained additional prosecutors to strengthen its legal response to such violations.

Employers have therefore been urged to regularize their contributions and comply fully with pension regulations to avoid sanctions, as the NPRA continues to intensify monitoring and enforcement across the country.

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