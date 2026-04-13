NSA trial: High Court grants requests for bail variation by lawyers of Osei Assibey

The Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, has granted a request for variation of the bail conditions of former National Service Authority (NSA) Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi.

The variation allows the accused to report to the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) office in Kumasi instead of Accra.

The ruling came during proceedings on Monday, April 13, 2026, when the court also adjourned the main trial to Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 1:30 pm to allow the prosecution more time to file further disclosures.

Defence counsel Ralph Poku-Adusei, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, prayed the court to vary the reporting location for his client from the BNI in Accra to the Kumasi office.

Prosecutor Dufie Prempeh, representing the republic, indicated that the state had no objection to the request. Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie accordingly granted the application and ordered that Osei Assibey Antwi should now report to the Kumasi BNI.

The variation was made alongside the adjournment of the case. Earlier in the sitting, the prosecution informed the court that it had filed disclosures comprising about 49 documents with attachments that morning, but had another set yet to be completed.

Dufie Prempeh prayed for one or two weeks to finalise the process. Ralph Poku-Adusei opposed the short adjournment, arguing that the prosecution had taken considerable time to prepare the documents and that the defence needed adequate time to study them.

The judge eventually granted three weeks, urging the state to serve the defence timeously.

Osei Assibey Antwi faces 21 counts, including causing financial loss to the state to the tune of over GH¢431.8 million, in connection with the alleged ghost names scandal at the NSA. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He remains on bail under the existing conditions, which include reporting twice monthly to the BNI (on the first and third Wednesdays of every month), surrender of his passports, and placement on the watch list.

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