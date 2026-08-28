NSMQ 2026: Chemu SHTS snatches seed from Mankranso after outlasting Anglican SHS

Chemu SHTS has secured a place in the NSMQ quarterfinals after producing a commanding performance to defeat Mankranso SHS and Anglican SHS, Kumasi, in the One-Eighth Stage.

Chemu took an early lead in the opening round, scoring 21 points against Anglican’s 14 and Mankranso’s six. They maintained their advantage in Round Two, extending their lead to 29 points, while Anglican moved to 23 and Mankranso remained on six.

Anglican, however, responded strongly in the Problem of the Day, posting an impressive 9 out of 10 to close the gap. Chemu managed 7 out of 10 to reach 36 points, while Mankranso added just three points to move to nine.

The contest intensified in Round Four as Chemu stretched its lead to 46 points, with Anglican on 42 and Mankranso on 16. Chemu then sealed the victory in Round Five, finishing on 52 points, six points ahead of Anglican’s 46, while Mankranso ended the contest on 16.

The victory sees Chemu SHTS snatch Mankranso SHS’s seed and advance to the quarterfinals, ending the 2025 semifinalists’ hopes of another deep run in the competition.

Chemu’s triumph also adds another chapter to its NSMQ pedigree. The school reached the semifinals in 2021 and has remained a regular presence in the national knockout stages.

For Anglican SHS, Kumasi, the defeat comes despite their impressive preliminary-stage showing, where they amassed 69 points to qualify for the One-Eighth Stage.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University

The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

BROADCAST PARTNERS

Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Limited, Family Health University, NASCO and Myst Water

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.