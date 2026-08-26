‎NSMQ 2026: Keta SHTS secures quarterfinals spot after beating Anum Presby, Kadjebi Asato

Keta SHTS has kept its place among the seeded schools after a commanding performance against Anum Presby SHS and Kadjebi Asato SHS in the One-Eighth stage of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Keta SHTS set the pace from the first round, opening with 24 points as Anum Presby managed 17 points and Kadjebi Asato 9 points. By Round Two, Keta had stretched its lead to 43 points, with Anum Presby on 15 points and Kadjebi Asato on 12 points.

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‎Anum Presby found some consolation on the Problem of the Day, scoring 6 out of 10, while Keta and Kadjebi Asato failed to score. The development, however, did little to change the contest as Keta SHTS remained firmly in control through Round Three.

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‎Keta responded in Round Four, taking its tally to 53 points before finishing with 56 points. Anum Presby finished with 28 points, while Kadjebi Asato finished with 19 points.

‎Despite the difficult Round Three, Keta says it considers the setback a useful preparation for the quarter-finals and will return stronger. For Anum Presby and Kadjebi Asato, the result brings their 2026 NSMQ campaigns to an end, with both schools set to begin the journey again from the regional stage next year.

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