NSMQ 2026: Osei Tutu SHS hold off Ahantaman Girls, Presby SHTS to reach quarterfinals

Osei Tutu Senior High School has successfully defended its seed to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The seeded side emerged winners from a closely contested One-Eighth Stage battle against Presby SHTS, Osino and Ahantaman Girls’ SHS at the Main Auditorium.

Osei Tutu SHS finished the contest on 44 points, ahead of Presby SHTS, Osino with 33 points and Ahantaman Girls’ SHS on 29 points.

The opening round offered little to separate the three schools, with Osei Tutu taking an early lead on 10 points, followed by Presby SHTS, Osino on 7 and Ahantaman Girls on 4.

The intensity rose in the second round as all three schools repeatedly rang their bells in the speed race, producing a thrilling back-and-forth contest.

Osei Tutu extended their lead to 16 points, while Ahantaman Girls moved to 9 and Osino to 8.

Ahantaman Girls then produced the standout performance in the Problem of the Day, securing a perfect 10 out of 10. Both Osei Tutu and Osino managed 9 out of 10.

Osei Tutu regained their momentum in the third round, moving to 25 points, while Ahantaman Girls and Osino followed on 19 points and 17 points, respectively.

The seeded school then stamped its authority in the True or False round, producing a clean sheet to stretch its lead to 41 points.

Osino stood at 30 points, with Ahantaman Girls on 23 points heading into the final Riddle round.

Ahantaman Girls struck first, correctly answering the opening riddle. Osei Tutu then took the second riddle, while Osino answered the third. Ahantaman Girls returned for the final riddle to close out the round.

Despite the late push from their opponents, Osei Tutu held firm to finish on 44 points and secure their passage to the quarter-finals.

Presby SHTS, Osino ended on 33 points, while Ahantaman Girls’ SHS finished with 29 points.

The victory means Osei Tutu SHS have successfully defended their seed and kept their hopes of winning the 2026 NSMQ title alive.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.

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