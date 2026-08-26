NSMQ 2026: St. John’s Grammar knocks Mpraeso SHS off seeded spot, advances to quarter-finals

St. John’s Grammar School pulled off a stunning upset at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) One-Eighth Stage, knocking seeded Mpraeso Senior High School out of the race and advancing to the quarter-finals.

The school delivered a commanding performance at the Main Auditorium, finishing the contest with 43 points to comfortably top the table.

Mpraeso SHS, which came into the contest as the seeded school, could only manage 23 points, while Tema Secondary School ended on 13 points.

St. John’s Grammar School seized control from the opening round, posting 28 points against Mpraeso’s 16 and Tema’s 8.

They extended their advantage in Round Two, adding 29 points, while Mpraeso managed 12 points and Tema 8 points.

All three schools scored 1/10 in the Problem of the Day, but St. John’s maintained its commanding lead in the subsequent rounds.

The gap widened further in Round Three as St. John’s picked up 30 points, compared to 13 points for Mpraeso and 9 points for Tema.

By the final round, the contest was firmly in St. John’s hands. They added 40 points to finish on 43, while Mpraeso ended on 23 points and Tema on 13 points.

The result sends St. John’s Grammar School into the quarter-finals, while Mpraeso SHS suffers a painful blow after losing the seed they had come to defend.

For Mpraeso, what began as a bid to protect their seeded position has ended in disappointment, as St. John’s Grammar School snatches their spot in the quarter-finals.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.

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