One in 3 households under food pressure — GSS Report

Audio By Carbonatix
A new report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is warning that while most households in the country appear food secure, many are increasingly struggling behind the scenes to cope.
Findings from the Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) survey show that about 91 percent of Ghanaians maintain acceptable food consumption levels, pointing to relative national stability.
However, the report cautions that this masks deeper stress, with nearly one in three households adopting medium to high coping strategies to meet their food needs.
“These patterns highlight the importance of looking beyond national averages to understand disparities and emerging risks,” the report stated.
Households are increasingly reducing portion sizes, switching to cheaper foods, and borrowing clear signs of pressure on livelihoods.
More concerning, about one in four households is engaging in crisis or emergency coping strategies, including selling productive assets and cutting spending on health and education.
“Even where food consumption appears stable today, many households are under pressure and are drawing down their ability to cope tomorrow,” the report warned.
The data also reveals sharp regional disparities, with the North East, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions recording significantly higher levels of vulnerability compared to southern parts of the country.
Beyond geography, the report identifies education, livelihood type, and access to markets as key drivers of food insecurity.
It also raises concerns about weak social protection coverage, noting that only 1.5 percent of households reported receiving any form of assistance.
The report emphasises that timely, targeted interventions are critical to prevent conditions from worsening.
“This report is not just a presentation of data. It is a call to act,” the GSS stressed.
It added that while many households are coping for now, the growing reliance on survival strategies could deepen vulnerability if left unaddressed.
“Without timely and coordinated action, these pressures can deepen into more severe food insecurity,” the report cautioned.
The Ghana Statistical Service is urging policymakers to prioritise vulnerable populations and ensure that data-driven interventions reach those most at risk.
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