PAC orders Sunyani West Assembly to refund GH₵116,000 illegal payouts

Public Accounts Committee

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has cracked the whip on the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, ordering the immediate refund of GH₵116,000 following the discovery of an unlawful distribution of state funds as end-of-service benefits (ESB).

The directive was issued during the committee’s sitting on Tuesday, 21st April 2026, as lawmakers scrutinised the Auditor-General’s Report.

The hearing took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that the assembly had authorised the transfer of a total of GH₵135,000 to certain staff members, a transaction that officials admitted lacked any legal framework or statutory approval.

The Missing Millions: A Breach of Protocol

Appearing before the committee, representatives of the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly confessed to the breach but noted that efforts to recover the funds had already commenced. To date, only GH₵19,000 has been clawed back, leaving the state with a significant deficit of GH₵116,000.

The committee expressed grave concern over how such a substantial sum could be moved out of the public purse without the necessary legal backing, characterising the move as a blatant violation of the Public Financial Management Act.

The 30-Day Ultimatum

The Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, Abena Osei Asare, was visibly unsatisfied with the pace of recovery and the nature of the initial disbursement.

In a firm ruling, she demanded that the Assembly fast-track the retrieval of the outstanding balance to prevent further financial loss to the municipality.

“Respectfully, within 30 days we want the monies paid and the receipt given to the regional representative of the Audit Service, with a copy sent to the Public Accounts Committee,” Ms. Osei Asare demanded.

The Chairperson further warned that the 30-day window is non-negotiable and that any failure to provide proof of payment would result in stricter administrative and legal sanctions against the officials responsible.

Restoring Accountability

The PAC’s intervention in the Sunyani West case is part of a broader national effort to curb the illegal use of Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and statutory grants for unauthorised bonuses or benefits.

Members of the committee questioned why the assembly’s internal audit systems failed to flag the GH₵135,000 transfer before it was executed.

The assembly has been instructed to furnish the committee with a comprehensive report on the recovery process by next month.

The spotlight now remains on the Sunyani West officials to see if they can meet the one-month deadline or face the prospect of a criminal referral.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.