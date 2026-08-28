Parents must take control of children’s digital habits – Abla Masoperh

Parents must take a more deliberate approach to managing their children’s use of digital devices as technology becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, legal practitioner and Christian parent Abla Masoperh has advised.

She said while smartphones, tablets and other digital devices provide children with access to information and learning opportunities, they also expose them to potentially harmful influences.

Speaking on the Christian broadcast ‘A Walk With Jesus’ on Joy 99.7 FM, Mrs Masoperh said parents must recognise that technology cannot be eliminated from children’s lives and instead focus on responsible supervision.

“Because digital devices cannot be eliminated entirely, the solution lies in proactive management, requiring parents to invest more time, vigilance, and intentional supervision,” she said.

Mrs Masoperh said parenting in the digital age should be anchored in strong moral and spiritual values.

Referencing Deuteronomy 6, she stressed the importance of teaching children to love God, developing their interest in spiritual matters and deliberately instilling values that can guide their decisions.

She said this responsibility must begin with parents examining their own relationship with technology.

According to her, children often imitate what they see at home, making parental behaviour an important part of digital-age parenting.

She therefore encouraged parents to model responsible device use rather than simply imposing restrictions on their children.

Mrs Masoperh advised parents to establish clear and enforceable household rules around the use of phones, tablets and other gadgets.

She recommended that children use devices in open areas of the home rather than private bedrooms, while parents make use of available parental controls and closely monitor screen time.

However, she stressed that parents should explain the reasons behind such restrictions so children understand that the boundaries are intended to protect them rather than punish them.

She also encouraged parents to provide attractive alternatives to excessive screen use, including reading, sports and outdoor activities.

Technology, she added, should not be treated solely as a source of distraction, as children can also be encouraged to use it productively for learning and developing skills such as robotics.

Mrs Masoperh further urged parents to act quickly when they notice signs of excessive or addictive gadget use.

She said behavioural changes should be monitored closely and, where necessary, parents should seek age-appropriate therapy or counselling alongside prayer and spiritual support.

She also encouraged parents to be firm when enforcing boundaries.

“Draw and hold the line,” she advised, emphasising that discipline should be understood as an expression of love and protection.

For mothers raising children without a father figure, Mrs Masoperh recommended seeking guidance and mentorship from trusted and experienced parents within their faith communities.

She said raising children in an increasingly digital environment should not be left to individual parents alone.

According to her, mentors, relatives, spiritual leaders, and other trusted members of the community can help parents provide guidance and create supportive environments for children.

She said the ultimate goal of parenting should not be to completely shield children from the realities of the modern world, but to equip them with the values and judgment needed to navigate it safely.

“We cannot prepare the road for our children, but we can prepare our children for the road,” Mrs Masoperh said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.