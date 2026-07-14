Parliament mourns Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, commends his legacy of reconciliation

Parliament has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of His Royal Majesty, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, the 41st Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom and President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, describing his death as a significant national loss.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media Relations, David Sebastian Damoah, Parliament extended its deepest condolences to the Gbewaa Palace, the Dagbon Traditional Council, the royal family and the people of Dagbon following the King’s passing on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

“On behalf of the people of Ghana, Parliament extends its deepest condolences to the Gbewaa Palace, the Dagbon Traditional Council, the royal family, and the entire people of Dagbon in this moment of profound national loss,” the statement said.

Parliament noted that Yaa-Naa Abukari II ascended the Yendi skin on January 18, 2019, following the historic peace process that brought an end to years of conflict between the Abudu and Andani royal gates over the Dagbon traditional leadership.

According to the statement, the late King presided over a period marked by reconciliation, healing and the restoration of traditional authority in Dagbon after one of Ghana’s longest-running chieftaincy disputes.

It further described the Yaa-Naa as “a true statesman whose leadership demonstrated the enduring value of dialogue, unity and reconciliation,” adding that “his commitment to peace strengthened not only the Dagbon Kingdom but the wider fabric of Ghana’s chieftaincy institutions and national cohesion.”

Parliament also urged the people of Dagbon to remain united during the mourning period and to uphold the late King’s legacy of peace.

Echoing an appeal from the Gbewaa Palace, the statement said: “Let there be no conflict in our grief, let there be no discord in our mourning.”

Parliament concluded by praying for strength for the bereaved family, the chiefs and people of Dagbon, and all Ghanaians mourning the revered traditional ruler, while wishing the late Yaa-Naa eternal rest.

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